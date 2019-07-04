Zacks: Analysts Anticipate P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $254.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) to post $254.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for P H Glatfelter’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $266.98 million and the lowest is $241.18 million. P H Glatfelter reported sales of $406.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that P H Glatfelter will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $999.17 million to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for P H Glatfelter.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $229.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.84 million. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE GLT traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.33. 59,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,124. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $742.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.76, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.77. P H Glatfelter has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $20.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 247.62%.

In related news, Director Nicholas Debenedictis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 84,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,566.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher W. Astley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $105,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $179,725 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Starr International Co. Inc. bought a new stake in P H Glatfelter during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 142.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 431.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 12,359 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

