Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will announce earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $90.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.25 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 0.49%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NSA stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,122. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.63. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $32.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.75%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 539.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 55,616 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 203,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 70,761 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,656,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,829,000 after acquiring an additional 206,357 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

