Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Post $11.48 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will post $11.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $10.74 and the highest is $12.92. Alphabet posted earnings of $11.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year earnings of $45.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $41.20 to $50.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $54.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $49.01 to $59.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $29.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.33 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,375.00 target price (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,322.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Alphabet by 118,282.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,814,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,263,000 after buying an additional 1,813,265 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,605,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,434,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,837,909,000 after buying an additional 858,589 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,445,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,310,000 after buying an additional 236,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,900,000. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $10.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,122.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,499. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,109.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $977.66 and a 12-month high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

