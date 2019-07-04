YPF (NYSE:YPF) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

YPF (NYSE:YPF) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th.

Get YPF alerts:

Shares of YPF opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.15. YPF has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $18.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. YPF had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 4.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that YPF will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YPF. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of YPF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of YPF in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of YPF in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.