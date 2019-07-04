Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on YRD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yirendai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Macquarie cut shares of Yirendai from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Yirendai has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Yirendai stock opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $839.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.70. Yirendai has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YRD. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yirendai by 1.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 101,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yirendai in the first quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Yirendai in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yirendai in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yirendai in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yirendai

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

