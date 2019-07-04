Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on YRD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yirendai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Macquarie cut shares of Yirendai from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Yirendai has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
Yirendai stock opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $839.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.70. Yirendai has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.01.
About Yirendai
Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
Featured Story: What is a short straddle?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Yirendai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yirendai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.