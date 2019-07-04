Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Earns Buy Rating from Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $21.94 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 13.30, a quick ratio of 13.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $781.67 million and a P/E ratio of -14.63.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $80,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 274,000 shares of company stock worth $6,975,780 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 24.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3,056.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2,178.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 326,831 shares during the period. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

