XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $630,000.00

Analysts expect that XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) will announce $630,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for XOMA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $970,000.00 and the lowest is $290,000.00. XOMA reported sales of $2.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year sales of $10.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.78 million to $11.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.75 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $8.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 51.66% and a negative net margin of 48.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on XOMA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush set a $25.00 price target on XOMA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. XOMA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $54,524.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 27,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $408,367.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 42,010 shares of company stock valued at $612,963 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of XOMA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 56,130 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of XOMA by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of XOMA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 311,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of XOMA by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of XOMA by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. 48.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOMA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 57,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,107. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $136.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.32. XOMA has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

