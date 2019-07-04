Viking Global Performance Llc Acquires 250,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) major shareholder Viking Global Performance Llc acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
ADPT opened at $39.16 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $51.00.
About Adaptive Biotechnologies
