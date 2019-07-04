Viking Global Performance Llc Acquires 250,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) major shareholder Viking Global Performance Llc acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ADPT opened at $39.16 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $51.00.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

