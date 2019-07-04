Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) Insider Acquires $30,000.00 in Stock

Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) insider Valerie Barber Palmieri bought 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,450.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VRML opened at $0.86 on Thursday. Vermillion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Vermillion alerts:

Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Vermillion had a negative return on equity of 150.34% and a negative net margin of 381.57%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vermillion in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vermillion by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 182,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50,545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vermillion by 16.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,452,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 209,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP grew its position in Vermillion by 0.4% in the first quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,121,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vermillion

Vermillion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women primarily in the United States. The company's diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Vermillion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermillion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.