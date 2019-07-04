Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.42.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VET. TD Securities downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Vermilion Energy stock traded up C$0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$28.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,766. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a PE ratio of 14.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.05. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$26.54 and a one year high of C$49.67.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$481.08 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 144.05%.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Mona Jean Jasinski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.06, for a total value of C$270,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,817 shares in the company, valued at C$1,104,361.08. Also, Senior Officer Robert John Engbloom sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total transaction of C$124,699.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,696 shares in the company, valued at C$1,085,984.80. Insiders have sold 20,699 shares of company stock worth $584,089 over the last quarter.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

