Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.50 Million

Brokerages expect Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) to post $82.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.60 million and the lowest is $82.40 million. Veritex reported sales of $30.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 173%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year sales of $333.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $332.90 million to $333.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $350.00 million, with estimates ranging from $348.40 million to $351.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $81.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. Veritex had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 9.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ:VBTX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.77. 93,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,053. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.55. Veritex has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $32.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In other news, CFO Terry Earley bought 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.88 per share, with a total value of $175,984.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 23,700 shares in the company, valued at $613,356. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin bought 18,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $484,291.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,559.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 26,571 shares of company stock valued at $686,096. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Veritex by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 44,731 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $601,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $881,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

