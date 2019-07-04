ValuEngine Upgrades State Street (NYSE:STT) to “Sell”

State Street (NYSE:STT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on STT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.
STT opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. State Street has a 12-month low of $53.53 and a 12-month high of $95.68.
In related news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $1,580,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 3,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in State Street by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 98,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in State Street by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 327,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in State Street during the first quarter valued at about $524,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 25.6% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in State Street during the first quarter valued at about $3,864,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About State Street
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
