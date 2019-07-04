ValuEngine Upgrades State Street (NYSE:STT) to “Sell”

State Street (NYSE:STT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on STT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

STT opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. State Street has a 12-month low of $53.53 and a 12-month high of $95.68.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. State Street had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $1,580,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 3,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in State Street by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 98,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in State Street by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 327,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in State Street during the first quarter valued at about $524,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 25.6% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in State Street during the first quarter valued at about $3,864,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

