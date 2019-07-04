ValuEngine Upgrades Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) to Buy

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sol Gel Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sol Gel Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

SLGL opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. Sol Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.30. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.21% and a negative net margin of 686.02%. The company had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.89 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sol Gel Technologies will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sol Gel Technologies stock. Delek Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,468,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,151 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. owned 7.76% of Sol Gel Technologies worth $9,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

