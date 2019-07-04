ValuEngine Upgrades Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) to Buy

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NDSN. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Nordson from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.60.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $140.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Nordson has a 1-year low of $110.16 and a 1-year high of $149.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). Nordson had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordson news, insider Gregory P. Merk sold 5,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $803,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Hilton sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total value of $768,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,743,707.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,858 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,625 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 47,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

