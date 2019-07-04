ValuEngine Upgrades KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) to “Buy”

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KKR. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

KKR opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.65. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $28.73.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $397.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.51 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr acquired 2,647,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $2,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 107,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,129,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,521,000 after buying an additional 324,004 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 353,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after buying an additional 112,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 29,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

