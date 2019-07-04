ValuEngine Upgrades FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) to “Buy”

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Imperial Capital raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

NASDAQ FLIR opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. FLIR Systems has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.18.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FLIR Systems will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 23,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $1,186,544.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Carter sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $526,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,740.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,358,586 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,967,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,996,000 after buying an additional 150,819 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 75,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 54,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

