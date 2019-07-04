ValuEngine Upgrades FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) to “Buy”

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Imperial Capital raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.43.
NASDAQ FLIR opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. FLIR Systems has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.18.
In other FLIR Systems news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 23,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $1,186,544.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Carter sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $526,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,740.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,358,586 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,967,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,996,000 after buying an additional 150,819 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 75,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 54,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.
FLIR Systems Company Profile
FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.
