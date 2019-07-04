ValuEngine Upgrades Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) to Buy

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:XELA opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. Exela Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $313.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $403.77 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exela Technologies will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Reynolds purchased 247,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $408,589.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ex-Sigma 2 Llc sold 13,234,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $21,837,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Exela Technologies by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 41,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Exela Technologies by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 15,165 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Exela Technologies by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 83,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exela Technologies by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 94,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

