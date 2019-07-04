ValuEngine Upgrades ERBA Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:ERBA) to Buy

ERBA Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:ERBA) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of ERBA Diagnostics stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23. ERBA Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.53.
ERBA Diagnostics Company Profile
