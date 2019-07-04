ValuEngine Upgrades ERBA Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:ERBA) to Buy

ERBA Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:ERBA) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ERBA Diagnostics stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23. ERBA Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.53.

Get ERBA Diagnostics alerts:

ERBA Diagnostics Company Profile

ERBA Diagnostics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic test kits or assays, and automated systems that are used to aid in the detection of disease markers primarily in the areas of autoimmune, infectious diseases, clinical chemistry, hematology, and diabetes testing.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ERBA Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERBA Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.