ValuEngine Lowers Imax (NYSE:IMAX) to Sell

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMAX. Wedbush set a $28.00 price target on shares of Imax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Imax to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley set a $34.00 price target on shares of Imax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Imax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Get Imax alerts:

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. Imax has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $26.10. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.04.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Imax had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Imax will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Imax news, insider Mark Welton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $372,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,236.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 8,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $211,703.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,004,429.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,542 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Imax by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Imax by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Imax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Imax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

About Imax

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

Featured Article: Depreciation

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.