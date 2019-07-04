ValuEngine Downgrades Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) to Strong Sell

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.55.

NYSE HBI opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 69.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Barry Hytinen purchased 10,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $175,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 176,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,038.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,389,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,750,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $310,126,000 after purchasing an additional 887,593 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 814.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 992,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after purchasing an additional 884,292 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,487,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $181,526,000 after purchasing an additional 786,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 6.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,449,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $222,594,000 after purchasing an additional 749,831 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

