ValuEngine Downgrades ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) to Sell

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, First Analysis cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.02 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.01.

ECOM stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. ChannelAdvisor has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $248.19 million, a PE ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $31.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.79 million. ChannelAdvisor had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider M Scot Wingo sold 5,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $65,412.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 583,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,017,648.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 626,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after buying an additional 15,759 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 1,760.7% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 625,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after buying an additional 591,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 11,196 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 95.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 192,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 93,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 157,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 96,983 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

