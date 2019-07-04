United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €40.00 by Deutsche Bank

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been assigned a €40.00 ($46.51) price target by Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.75% from the company’s previous close.

UTDI has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Internet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €46.41 ($53.96).

ETR UTDI opened at €29.25 ($34.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. United Internet has a 52 week low of €28.29 ($32.90) and a 52 week high of €35.69 ($41.50). The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.49.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

