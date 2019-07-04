Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,151 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,490% compared to the typical volume of 261 put options.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.82.

Shares of EL stock opened at $186.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $121.47 and a 52 week high of $186.88.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.14%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $1,724,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 33,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.42, for a total value of $5,544,077.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,753,247.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,036,232 shares of company stock valued at $505,105,319 over the last 90 days. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 19.7% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,275,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,965,000 after buying an additional 394,564 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

