Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Timkensteel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Timkensteel posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 252.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timkensteel will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Timkensteel.

Get Timkensteel alerts:

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Timkensteel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Shares of NYSE TMST traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,346. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67. Timkensteel has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.05 million, a P/E ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 2.39.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $75,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,776.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Timkensteel (TMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Timkensteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timkensteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.