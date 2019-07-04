Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) Director Sells $218,073.18 in Stock

Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) Director Kirk W. Caldwell sold 7,078 shares of Territorial Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $218,073.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,607.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TBNK stock opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Territorial Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The company has a market cap of $294.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBNK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 20,139 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 44,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 123,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TBNK. BidaskClub raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

