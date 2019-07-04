Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

TSM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NYSE TSM opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 52 week low of $34.22 and a 52 week high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.23. The stock has a market cap of $207.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

