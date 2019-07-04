SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded SWATCH GRP AG/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Shares of SWGAY stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 12,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,031. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42. SWATCH GRP AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $24.08.
SWATCH GRP AG/ADR Company Profile
The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.
