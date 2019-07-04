Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives $18.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SGRY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Shares of SGRY opened at $8.06 on Friday. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $400.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Surgery Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Adam T. Feinstein sold 7,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $78,256.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,505.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 351.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.