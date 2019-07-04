Stephens Begins Coverage on Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Get Descartes Systems Group alerts:

DSGX opened at $37.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.78 and a beta of 0.69. Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.82.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.60 million. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,507,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,155,000 after buying an additional 251,377 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,449,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,492,000 after purchasing an additional 20,782 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,326,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,611,000 after purchasing an additional 76,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,980,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,069,000 after purchasing an additional 52,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,200,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.