Stephen I. Dreier Sells 6,500 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $986,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,228,932.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $154.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $103.70 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $501.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,530,000 after buying an additional 15,133 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 705,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,678,000 after buying an additional 240,178 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.