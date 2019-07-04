StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Major Shareholder Acquires $168,000.00 in Stock

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) major shareholder Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

StealthGas stock opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $142.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. StealthGas Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $4.18.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.82 million. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. Equities analysts forecast that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GASS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,544 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, Towerview LLC lifted its holdings in StealthGas by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 537,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 52,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

GASS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of StealthGas in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

