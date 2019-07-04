Square (NYSE:SQ) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a research report report published on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Square to $90.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Square from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.82.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ stock opened at $74.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,713.00, a PEG ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 3.31. Square has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.63 million. Square had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Square will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 459,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,518,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajmere Dale sold 2,296 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $139,734.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,852,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,986 shares of company stock worth $8,649,468 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,136,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth about $141,059,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,101,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,896,000 after acquiring an additional 552,267 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Square by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,935,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,996,000 after acquiring an additional 67,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,818,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,213,000 after acquiring an additional 146,871 shares in the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.