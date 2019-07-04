Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ANY opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. Sphere 3D has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $8.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter.

In other Sphere 3D news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 125,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $260,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

Featured Story: Strangles

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.