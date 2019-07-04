Spendcoin Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Spendcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store. During the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $6.37 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00291282 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.59 or 0.01762376 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00031983 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00153034 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000630 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,116,078 tokens. Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

