Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) Receives €85.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €84.56 ($98.32).

WAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Siltronic alerts:

FRA WAF traded up €1.16 ($1.35) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €63.66 ($74.02). 156,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €63.16. Siltronic has a 1-year low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 1-year high of €153.20 ($178.14).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

Featured Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.