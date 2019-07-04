Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) Receives €85.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €84.56 ($98.32).

WAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

FRA WAF traded up €1.16 ($1.35) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €63.66 ($74.02). 156,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €63.16. Siltronic has a 1-year low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 1-year high of €153.20 ($178.14).

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

