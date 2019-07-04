SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives $206.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.20.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. New Street Research lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.
In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.16, for a total value of $387,699.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,800.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 14,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total transaction of $3,229,589.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,165,313.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,978 shares of company stock worth $14,787,645 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SBAC stock traded up $3.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.29. 313,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,572. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.67. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $146.13 and a 1 year high of $236.56.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $493.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.06 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.
Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.