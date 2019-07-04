SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives $206.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. New Street Research lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.16, for a total value of $387,699.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,800.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 14,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total transaction of $3,229,589.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,165,313.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,978 shares of company stock worth $14,787,645 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBAC stock traded up $3.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.29. 313,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,572. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.67. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $146.13 and a 1 year high of $236.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $493.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.06 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.