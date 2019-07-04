Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) to Underperform

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NWARF opened at $4.40 on Monday. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $32.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09.
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile
