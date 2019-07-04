Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) to Underperform

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWARF opened at $4.40 on Monday. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $32.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 195 owned and leased aircrafts in approximately 500 routes to 150 destinations across Europe into North Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Caribbean, South America, and South-East Asia.

