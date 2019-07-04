Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SALM. TheStreet raised Salem Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salem Media Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $4.00 target price on Salem Media Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

NASDAQ SALM opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $62.58 million, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.56.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Salem Media Group had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $60.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Evan D. Masyr sold 11,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $25,256.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,673.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 45,881 shares of company stock valued at $104,855 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,701 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 408,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 146,564 shares in the last quarter. 25.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

