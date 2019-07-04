Safestore’s (SAFE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAFE. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Numis Securities raised Safestore to an add rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

LON SAFE opened at GBX 641.50 ($8.38) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 7.62. Safestore has a 1 year low of GBX 493 ($6.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 662.50 ($8.66). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 635.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Safestore’s payout ratio is 0.19%.

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

