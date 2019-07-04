Safestore’s (SAFE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAFE. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Numis Securities raised Safestore to an add rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.
LON SAFE opened at GBX 641.50 ($8.38) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 7.62. Safestore has a 1 year low of GBX 493 ($6.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 662.50 ($8.66). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 635.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Safestore Company Profile
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
Recommended Story: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.