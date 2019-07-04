Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RWEOY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of RWEOY stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.54. 43,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,367. Rwe Ag Sp has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of -67.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55.
Rwe Ag Sp Company Profile
RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.
