Roth Capital Raises Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) Price Target to $15.00

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $8.50 to $15.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Hydrogenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Craig Hallum lowered Hydrogenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised Hydrogenics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hydrogenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Hydrogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hydrogenics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYGS opened at $14.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69. Hydrogenics has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $281.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 0.55.

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 million. Hydrogenics had a negative net margin of 41.47% and a negative return on equity of 78.93%. Research analysts predict that Hydrogenics will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hydrogenics stock. Emancipation Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hydrogenics Co. (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Hydrogenics makes up about 0.7% of Emancipation Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Emancipation Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Hydrogenics worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Hydrogenics Company Profile

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology. It operates through two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems.

