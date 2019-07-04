Roth Capital Lowers Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) to Sell

Roth Capital lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $3.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BLDP. BidaskClub upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.70.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $940.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 1.78. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $4.62.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 36.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 87.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 15,286 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 57.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 126,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 46,046 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

