Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.

Roper Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 30.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Roper Technologies has a payout ratio of 16.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Roper Technologies to earn $13.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $378.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $245.59 and a 12 month high of $379.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 20.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $390.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.30.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.76, for a total value of $258,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laurence Neil Hunn sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.76, for a total value of $16,673,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,644,902.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,750 shares of company stock valued at $17,659,170. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

