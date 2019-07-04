Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.
Roper Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 30.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Roper Technologies has a payout ratio of 16.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Roper Technologies to earn $13.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.
Roper Technologies stock opened at $378.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $245.59 and a 12 month high of $379.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $390.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.30.
In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.76, for a total value of $258,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laurence Neil Hunn sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.76, for a total value of $16,673,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,644,902.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,750 shares of company stock valued at $17,659,170. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Roper Technologies
Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.
