Ronald James Assaf Sells 3,334 Shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) Stock

KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $64,046.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,711.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ronald James Assaf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Ronald James Assaf sold 3,334 shares of KEMET stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $60,045.34.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Ronald James Assaf sold 3,334 shares of KEMET stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $60,045.34.

NYSE:KEM opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.47. KEMET Co. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.56.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $355.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.19 million. KEMET had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 14.94%. KEMET’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KEMET Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. KEMET’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

Several analysts have recently commented on KEM shares. ValuEngine downgraded KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of KEMET in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in KEMET by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KEMET during the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in KEMET by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 704,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after buying an additional 132,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in KEMET by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in KEMET by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 308,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 160,900 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KEMET

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

