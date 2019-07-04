Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $90.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Roku from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Roku from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Roku to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.87.

ROKU stock opened at $93.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,168.88 and a beta of 2.03. Roku has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $108.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.31.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $2,256,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 712,733 shares of company stock valued at $68,805,142 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth about $117,951,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,283,000 after acquiring an additional 925,145 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $19,471,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth about $40,282,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $14,477,000. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

