RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

RMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RMR Group in a research note on Friday, April 12th. CIBC raised RMR Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. S&P Equity Research raised RMR Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

RMR opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.19. RMR Group has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $98.00.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $130.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.12 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RMR Group will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Housing Properties Trus Senior sold 2,637,408 shares of RMR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,496,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in RMR Group by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RMR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 377.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

