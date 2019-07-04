RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $133.10 Million

Equities analysts predict that RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) will announce $133.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RMR Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $132.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $134.00 million. RMR Group reported sales of $62.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 114.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that RMR Group will report full year sales of $676.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $674.00 million to $678.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $541.96 million, with estimates ranging from $541.21 million to $542.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RMR Group.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $130.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.12 million. RMR Group had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 16.42%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RMR. BidaskClub cut shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of RMR Group in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on RMR Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Shares of RMR traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $49.36. 150,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,941. RMR Group has a 1 year low of $41.69 and a 1 year high of $98.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, major shareholder Housing Properties Trus Senior sold 2,637,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,496,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in RMR Group by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RMR Group in the first quarter worth $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of RMR Group by 255.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of RMR Group by 377.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of RMR Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

