Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

NASDAQ:RVLV opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $48.36.

In other Revolve Group news, Director Jennifer Baxter Moser sold 9,927,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $178,696,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder L.P. Tsg6 sold 9,914,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $178,464,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,195,238 shares of company stock valued at $381,514,284 over the last three months.

Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

