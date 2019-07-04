Reviewing PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) and City (NYSE:CHCO)

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) and City (NASDAQ:CHCO) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

80.3% of PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of City shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of City shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $3.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. City pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. PNC Financial Services Group pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. City pays out 41.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and City has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares PNC Financial Services Group and City’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PNC Financial Services Group 25.93% 11.20% 1.39% City 31.16% 15.10% 1.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PNC Financial Services Group and City, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PNC Financial Services Group 0 10 3 0 2.23 City 0 3 1 0 2.25

PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus target price of $143.63, indicating a potential upside of 2.10%. City has a consensus target price of $76.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.30%. Given PNC Financial Services Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PNC Financial Services Group is more favorable than City.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PNC Financial Services Group and City’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PNC Financial Services Group $19.99 billion 3.18 $5.30 billion $10.71 13.13 City $224.46 million 5.60 $70.00 million $5.16 14.78

PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than City. PNC Financial Services Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PNC Financial Services Group beats City on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels. The Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, and equipment leases; and cash and investment management, receivables management, disbursement, fund transfer, information reporting, and global trade services, as well as foreign exchange, derivative, security underwriting, loan syndication, merger and acquisition advisory, and equity capital market advisory related services for corporations, government, and not-for-profit entities. This segment also offers commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. The Asset Management Group segment provides investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, private banking, tailored credit, and trust management and administration solutions; and multi-generational family planning products, such as estate, financial, tax planning, fiduciary, investment management and consulting, private banking, personal administrative, asset custody, and customized performance reporting services. This segment also provides chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, and retirement administration services; and mutual funds and investment strategies. The BlackRock segment offers single- and multi-asset class portfolios; and investment and risk management services technology platform. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,372 branches and 9,162 ATMs. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of a residence; first-lien home equity loans; consumer loans that are secured and unsecured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services, as well as automated-teller-machine, interactive-teller-machine, mobile banking, and debit card services. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated through a network of 86 branches in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio. City Holding Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

