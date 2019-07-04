Reviewing Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

This table compares Limelight Networks and Exela Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limelight Networks 0.61% -8.25% -6.72% Exela Technologies -10.55% N/A -7.15%

Limelight Networks has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Limelight Networks and Exela Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limelight Networks $195.67 million 1.52 $9.84 million ($0.02) -129.50 Exela Technologies $1.59 billion 0.19 -$162.52 million ($0.77) -2.64

Limelight Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exela Technologies. Limelight Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exela Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.0% of Limelight Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Limelight Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.1% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Limelight Networks and Exela Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limelight Networks 0 2 2 0 2.50 Exela Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

Limelight Networks currently has a consensus price target of $5.07, indicating a potential upside of 95.62%. Exela Technologies has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 359.77%. Given Exela Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than Limelight Networks.

Summary

Limelight Networks beats Exela Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives. It operates edge services platform that provides content delivery services, video content management services, performance services for Website and Web application acceleration and security, professional services, cloud storage, and edge computing services, as well as sells equipment. The company also offers professional services and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. It serves media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, gaming, software, and social media industries, as well as enterprises, technology companies, and government entities conducting business online. Limelight Networks, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.